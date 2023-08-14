Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB [Image 3 of 7]

    386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB

    IRAQ

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Leah Garrison, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, center, answers questions regarding the role of an additional duty 1st Sergeant during a 1st Sgt. Symposium at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 9, 2023. SARC is part of the Helping Agency Team (HAT) and does monthly battlefield rotations to check on quality of life for Air Force members in geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

