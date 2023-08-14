U.S. Air Force Captain Leah Garrison, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, center, answers questions regarding the role of an additional duty 1st Sergeant during a 1st Sgt. Symposium at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 9, 2023. SARC is part of the Helping Agency Team (HAT) and does monthly battlefield rotations to check on quality of life for Air Force members in geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 7980824 VIRIN: 230809-F-AQ171-1574 Resolution: 3305x2361 Size: 5.16 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.