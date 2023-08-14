386th AEW Helping Agencies Team Visit Al Asad AB

U.S. Air Force Captain Kelly Mullaney, Officer in-charge of Mental Health, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, briefs suicide awareness and prevention to four additional duty 1st Sergeants during a 1st Sgt. Symposium at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, August 9, 2023. Mental Health is part of the Helping Agency Team (HAT) and does monthly battlefield rotations to check on quality of life for Air Force members in geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

