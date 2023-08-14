Army Reserve engineer unit training in CSTX 86-23-02 helps complete sidewalk project at Fort McCoy

A troop project to replace a section of sidewalk is shown Aug. 18, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with the 996th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Milwaukee, worked on the project. Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said. The 996th was at Fort McCoy for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

