A soldier with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces conducts dismounted patrol training during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug 17, 2023. Dismounted patrolling allows for peacekeepers to interact directly for personal negotiations and community interactions. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 21:59 Photo ID: 7980709 VIRIN: 230817-M-AS595-2379 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 24.46 MB Location: MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fiji Patrols Through the Jungle During KA23 [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.