    SEACAT 2023 participants group photo

    SINGAPORE

    08.17.2023

    Photo by David Lau 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 18, 2023) Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2023 participants, from partner maritime forces and non-military, international organizations, pose for group photo at the Changi Command and Control Centre (CC2C) in Changi Naval Base Aug. 18, 2023.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USCG
    CTF 76
    SEACAT 2023
    PACFLT theatre security cooperation

