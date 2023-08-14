Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Micah Gage (left), from Cleburne, Texas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jonathan Gomez, from San Antonio, secure equipment for sea on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from forecasted inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 21:18
    Photo ID: 7980685
    VIRIN: 230819-N-EQ851-1004
    Resolution: 3483x4592
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 71
    INSURV
    Aircraft Carrier

