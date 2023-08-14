SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Micah Gage (left), from Cleburne, Texas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jonathan Gomez, from San Antonio, secure equipment for sea on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from forecasted inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

