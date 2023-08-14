An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 sits on the flight deck, Aug. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 20:32 Photo ID: 7980660 VIRIN: 230816-N-II168-1117 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.46 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.