    Flight Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 sits on the flight deck, Aug. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 7980653
    VIRIN: 230816-N-II168-1120
    Resolution: 4730x3153
    Size: 894.14 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment

