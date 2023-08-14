Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

Aviation Aerographer's Mate 3rd Class Jasmin Flores, a native of Elk Grove, California, utilizes a kestrel to locate weather formations from the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

