Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 2 of 2]

    Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Aerographer's Mate 3rd Class Jasmin Flores, a native of Elk Grove, California, utilizes a kestrel to locate weather formations from the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 21:09
    Photo ID: 7980648
    VIRIN: 230819-N-UY363-1012
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ELK GROVE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    uss boxer
    AG
    lhd4
    meterology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT