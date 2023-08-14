Aviation Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

Aviation Aerographer's Mate 3rd Class Jasmin Flores, a native of Elk Grove, California, observes wind currents, weather patterns and cloud formations from the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 21:09
|Photo ID:
|7980641
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-UY363-1004
|Resolution:
|4422x2943
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ELK GROVE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
