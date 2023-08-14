Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors watch the “Free Daps” perform a freestyle rap during an event hosted by Navy Entertainment about “Simon the Sloth” in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Navy Entertainment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Command
    Interoperability
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy

