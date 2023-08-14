Navy prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2023) - Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided Missile Cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) demoor line from a pier to go underway in response to Tropical Storm Hilary. The ships will remain at sea until inclement weather from the storm subsides. “In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

