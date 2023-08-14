NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the Arliegh Birke-class destroyer USS Chafee (DDG-90) assist the Arliegh Birke-class destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) go underway in response to Tropical Storm Hilary. “In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7980543
|VIRIN:
|230820-N-FD567-1105
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
