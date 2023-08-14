Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary [Image 1 of 6]

    Navy prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2023) – NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2023) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (ddg-123) demoor line from a pier to go underway in response to Tropical Storm Hilary. The ships will remain at sea until inclement weather from the storm subsides. “In order to ensure the safety of our Sailors and ships, we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate potential damage to infrastructure and Third Fleet vessels caused by the storm,” said Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “Safety remains our top priority, and putting all capable ships to sea makes it easier for us to manage the situation ashore.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    This work, Navy prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

