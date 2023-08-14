Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190823-N-YQ263-1008 [Image 1 of 2]

    190823-N-YQ263-1008

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Sailors disconnect the ship from shore power in preparation for sortie onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from expected inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    VIRIN: 190823-N-YQ263-1008
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN71

