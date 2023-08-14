190823-N-YQ263-1008

U.S. Sailors disconnect the ship from shore power in preparation for sortie onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from expected inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

