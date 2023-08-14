U.S. Sailors disconnect the ship from shore power in preparation for sortie onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from expected inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 19:29
|Photo ID:
|7980522
|VIRIN:
|190823-N-YQ263-1008
|Resolution:
|6764x4514
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 190823-N-YQ263-1008 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
