USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Ballinger, center, from Syracuse, New York, proctors a physical readiness test for Command Master Chief Manuel Valle, left, command master chief of the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, from Chicago, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Miles Colley, from Kingsville, Texas, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023 Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

