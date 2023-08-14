Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Briana Odum, from Memphis, records scores after a physical readiness test in the forward gym of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7980518
    VIRIN: 230818-N-OE145-1161
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    cycling
    Navy
    Fitness
    running

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT