USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Command Master Chief Manuel Valle, left, command master chief of the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, from Chicago, runs on a treadmill during a physical readiness test in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron’s Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

