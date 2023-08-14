Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.18.2023

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Command Master Chief Manuel Valle, left, command master chief of the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, from Chicago, runs on a treadmill during the physical readiness test in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron’s Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    cycling
    Navy
    Fitness
    running

