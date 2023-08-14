PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Miles Colley, right, from Kingsville, Texas, runs on a treadmill during the physical readiness test in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 16:28 Photo ID: 7980515 VIRIN: 230818-N-OE145-1037 Resolution: 6399x4271 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct physical readiness test [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.