Sailors watch the “Free Daps” perform during an event hosted by Navy Entertainment in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 18:12 Photo ID: 7980514 VIRIN: 230818-N-GK686-1007 Resolution: 4641x3094 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Entertainment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.