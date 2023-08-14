230815-N-IT121-1027 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) Capt. Patrick Baker, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), gives remarks at his farewell ceremony on the flight deck of Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 15:27 Photo ID: 7980493 VIRIN: 230815-N-IT121-1027 Resolution: 4865x3243 Size: 6.12 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Baker gives remarks during farewell ceremony on Abraham Lincoln [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.