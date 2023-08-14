Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Baker gives remarks during farewell ceremony on Abraham Lincoln [Image 7 of 10]

    Capt. Baker gives remarks during farewell ceremony on Abraham Lincoln

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230815-N-IT121-1009 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 15, 2023) Capt. Patrick Baker, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), gives remarks at his farewell ceremony on the flight deck of Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7980490
    VIRIN: 230815-N-IT121-1009
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Baker gives remarks during farewell ceremony on Abraham Lincoln [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

