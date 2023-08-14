NAVCO visits Abraham Lincoln

230814-N-IT121-1004 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) Sailors speak with the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) during a community outreach event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

