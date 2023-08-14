Abraham Lincoln Sailors participate in a fundraising BBQ event

230814-N-IT121-2024 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Marco Guevarra, left, from Cavite, Republic of the Philippines, and Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Rogelio Heredia, from El Paso, Texas, chop carne asada during a Chiefs Mess BBQ fundraising event on the pier of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

