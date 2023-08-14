Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors participate in a fundraising BBQ event [Image 2 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors participate in a fundraising BBQ event

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230814-N-IT121-2014 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2023) Chief petty officers assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) grill carne asada and tortillas during a Chiefs Mess BBQ fundraising event on the pier of Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors participate in a fundraising BBQ event [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chiefs Mess
    Fundraising
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

