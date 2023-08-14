Col. Charles Wells, the commander of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, observers Soldiers of the 333rd Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, react to contact as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 18, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 14:23
|Photo ID:
|7980467
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-FK859-9181
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT