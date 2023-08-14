USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Blake Favors, from Fresno, California, puts away drill bits while building aircraft parts in an aviation intermediate maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

