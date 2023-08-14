USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Blake Favors, from Fresno, California, drills a sheet of aluminum while building aircraft parts in an aviation intermediate maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

