    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 18, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Blake Favors, from Fresno, California, drills a sheet of aluminum while building aircraft parts in an aviation intermediate maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 7980443
    VIRIN: 230818-N-FQ639-1004
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    engine
    drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    PPE
    T-700

