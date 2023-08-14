Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSAE support for Exercise Agile Spirit 23 [Image 5 of 6]

    TSAE support for Exercise Agile Spirit 23

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Members of Expeditionary Training Support Division, Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) install a stationary armor target prior to Exercise Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Area near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 18, 2023. Agile Spirit is a multilateral training exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa designed to promote unit cohesion and interoperability. 7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of realistic ranges and combat training scenarios to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements in support of Agile Spirit. Routinely deploying its personnel and equipment throughout Europe and Africa, TSAE ETSD’s contributions and oversight ensures training accuracy, safety, discipline, and readiness, preparing participating units for any challenge that lies ahead. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

