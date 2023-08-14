U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives remarks during the 446th and 436th Movement Control Battalions’ transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The Movement Control Battalion mission is to execute movement control of sustainment across the V Corps area of operations in support of units’ training to build interoperability with allies and partners and deter aggression in Eastern Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7980312 VIRIN: 230819-A-CJ193-1843 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.9 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.