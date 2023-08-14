Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7]

    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives remarks during the 446th and 436th Movement Control Battalions’ transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The Movement Control Battalion mission is to execute movement control of sustainment across the V Corps area of operations in support of units’ training to build interoperability with allies and partners and deter aggression in Eastern Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7980312
    VIRIN: 230819-A-CJ193-1843
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland
    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland
    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland
    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland
    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland
    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland
    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT