Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, and the 436th Movement Control Battalion, 77th Sustainment Brigade, 316th Sustainment Command pose for group a photo after a transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

