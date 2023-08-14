U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Waage, the commander of the 436th Movement Control Battalion, 77th Sustainment Brigade, 316th Sustainment Command, stands alongside the colors bearer during the battalion’s transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. The battalion supported the 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe to engage in multinational training and exercise support across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7980310
|VIRIN:
|230819-A-CJ193-1941
|Resolution:
|5729x3819
|Size:
|12.45 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT