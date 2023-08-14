Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Waage, the commander of the 436th Movement Control Battalion, 77th Sustainment Brigade, 316th Sustainment Command, stands alongside the colors bearer during the battalion’s transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. The battalion supported the 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe to engage in multinational training and exercise support across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Location: POWIDZ, PL by SGT Demetrysean Lewis