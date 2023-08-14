U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, and the 436th Movement Control Battalion, 77th Sustainment Brigade, 316th Sustainment Command hold a transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. This ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:57 Photo ID: 7980309 VIRIN: 230819-A-CJ193-2047 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.37 MB Location: POLAND, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.