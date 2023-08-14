Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230818-N-LK647-1061 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 18 2023) Ensign Antonio Vargas, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Eddowes, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), observe a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) gun shoot, Aug. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:30
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

