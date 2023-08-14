USS Normandy Daily Operations

230818-N-LK647-1061 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 18 2023) Ensign Antonio Vargas, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Eddowes, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), observe a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) gun shoot, Aug. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

