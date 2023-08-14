U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Waage, the commander of the 436th Movement Control Battalion, 77th Sustainment Brigade, 316th Sustainment Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Troy A. Hershberger, the senior enlisted advisor of the 436th MCB, uncase their unit colors during the transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. The battalion supported the 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe to engage in multinational training and exercise support across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:59 Photo ID: 7980307 VIRIN: 230819-A-CJ193-1499 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.07 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.