    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 2 of 7]

    Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Neal M. McGough, the commander of 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Rhinehart, the senior enlisted advisor of the 446th MCB, case their unit colors during the transfer of authority ceremony on Powidz, Poland, Aug. 19, 2023. The 446th MCB is among other units proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

