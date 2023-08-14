U.S. Army Lt. Col Neal M. McGough, the commander of 446th Movement Control Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, salutes during the transfer of authority ceremony on Powdiz, Poland, Aug 19. 2023. The 446th MCB is among other units proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7980305
|VIRIN:
|230819-A-CJ193-1342
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Movement Control Battalions hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT