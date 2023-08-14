USS Normandy Daily Operations

230818-N-LK647-1050 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 18 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Howard, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands on-scene safety, as the ship conducts a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) gun shoot, Aug. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|08.17.2023
|08.19.2023 09:30
|7980303
|230818-N-LK647-1050
|6720x4480
|951.47 KB
|ADRIATIC SEA
|1
|0
