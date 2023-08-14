USS Normandy Daily Operations

230818-N-LK647-1006 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 18 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sheldon Rachel, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), prepares to fire the ship’s Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) from the remote control station during a gun shoot, Aug. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

