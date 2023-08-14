USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230817-N-LK647-1131 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 17 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Ricardo Febles Matos, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), mans a heaving line, as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Aug. 17, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023