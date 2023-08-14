230817-N-LK647-1081 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 17 2023) Lt. Christina Jonas, training officer, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), notes the ship’s course and speed as Normandy comes alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 17, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7980275
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-LK647-1081
|Resolution:
|6405x4270
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT