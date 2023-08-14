Cmdr. Georgios Laiakis, left, commanding officer of Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F450), and Lt. Cmdr. Kyle O’Connell, assigned to Commander Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 2, and Hellenic Navy distinguished visitors observe flight operations from the tower of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA