    Distinguished Visitors [Image 3 of 8]

    Distinguished Visitors

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Cmdr. Georgios Laiakis, right, commanding officer of Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F450), and Lt. Cmdr. Kyle O’Connell, assigned to Commander Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 2, and Hellenic Navy distinguished visitors observe flight operations from the tower of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7980260
    VIRIN: 230816-N-JJ744-1033
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 432.52 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    NATO
    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    US Navy

