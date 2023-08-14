Lt. Cmdr. Kyle O’Connell, left, assigned to Commander Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 2, speaks with Cmdr. Georgios Laiakis, center, commanding officer of Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F450), about the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) capabilities in the pilot house, Aug. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 07:13
|Photo ID:
|7980258
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-JJ744-1007
|Resolution:
|4943x3295
|Size:
|480.51 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Visitors [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT