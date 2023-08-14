The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew marches in the Saipan independence parade on July 4, 2023. The cutter was moored in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for Independence Day while on an Operation Rematau patrol (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7980189
|VIRIN:
|230704-G-G0020-4568
|Resolution:
|1875x2500
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector/Guam's Fast Response Cutters bolster Pacific Partnership Strategy and strengthen Pacific Island Country relations
