    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew marches in Saipan independence parade

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.04.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew marches in the Saipan independence parade on July 4, 2023. The cutter was moored in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for Independence Day while on an Operation Rematau patrol (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

