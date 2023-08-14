Washington National Guard explosive ordnance technicians with 319th Explosive Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, perform decontamination procedures wearing level B HAZMAT protection suits at the RJ Lee Group Columbia Basin analytical laboratory, in Pasco, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023. 319th EOD hosted a collaborative training exercise, attended by members of the Tri-County Regional HAZMAT Team, a specialty organization comprised of fire departments within the Southeast quarter of Washington State. The training scenario focused on strengthening communication and building relationships between military and community responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 01:39 Photo ID: 7980167 VIRIN: 230814-Z-YS961-3422 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.69 MB Location: PASCO, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Collaboration: Washington National Guard EOD Company hosts multi-agency HAZMAT training [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.