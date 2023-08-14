Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Collaboration: Washington National Guard EOD Company hosts multi-agency HAZMAT training [Image 3 of 13]

    Community Collaboration: Washington National Guard EOD Company hosts multi-agency HAZMAT training

    PASCO, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington National Guard explosive ordnance technicians with 319th Explosive Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, enter an incident site to secure, sample, and identify an unknown hazardous substance at the RJ Lee Group Columbia Basin analytical laboratory, Pasco, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023. 319th EOD hosted a collaborative training exercise attended by members of the Tri-County Regional HAZMAT Team, a specialty organization comprised of fire departments within the Southeast quarter of Washington State. The training scenario focused on strengthening communication and building relationships between the National Guard and community responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    This work, Community Collaboration: Washington National Guard EOD Company hosts multi-agency HAZMAT training [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRNE
    Joint Training
    EOD
    National Guard
    Domestic Operations
    HAZMAT Response

