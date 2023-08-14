Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes First Stop in Vietnam

TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 18, 2023) – Representatives from Pacific Partnership 2023 leadership, U.S. Consulate of Vietnam and Vietnamese government pose for a group photo during the Pacific Partnership 2023 closing ceremony. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

