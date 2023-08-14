Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Closing Ceremony

    TUY HOA, VIETNAM

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 18, 2023) – Mr. Dao My, Vice Chairman, Phu Yen Provincial People’s Committee, speaks at the Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam closing ceremony, Aug. 18. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7980120
    VIRIN: 230818-N-OX321-1071
    Resolution: 2756x1969
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: TUY HOA, VN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Closing Ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Closing Ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes First Stop in Vietnam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Closing Ceremony
    Vietnam
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT